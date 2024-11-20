General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.08, but opened at $49.62. General American Investors shares last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 9,613 shares traded.
General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.
General American Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
