General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.08, but opened at $49.62. General American Investors shares last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 9,613 shares traded.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

General American Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About General American Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 41.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

