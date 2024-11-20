General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 1.38% of General American Investors worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 41.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 64,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

