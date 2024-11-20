Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.54.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,316,000 after purchasing an additional 161,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

