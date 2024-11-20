FY2027 Earnings Forecast for ACAD Issued By Leerink Partnrs

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 351,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 446,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 828.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $172,453.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,006.62. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $333,897.03. This represents a 17.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

