FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Cut by HC Wainwright

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.