FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02), with a volume of 1087706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.86).

FRP Advisory Group Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.75.

FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.65%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Insider Activity

About FRP Advisory Group

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider David Chubb sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £49,000 ($62,182.74). 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company’s services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

