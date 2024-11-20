Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 4,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 12,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNLPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

