Frank Kavanaugh Purchases 20,917 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 20,917 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $257,069.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,265. The trade was a 10.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 2,380 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $28,917.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 200 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 5,569 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $68,554.39.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

