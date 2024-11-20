Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Shares of FTNT opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fortinet has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 900.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.