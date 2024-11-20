Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,386,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,611.84. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $25,030.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

Forge Global Price Performance

Forge Global stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 95.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 110,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forge Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forge Global in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.