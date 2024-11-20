FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 324,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 152,103 shares.The stock last traded at $23.47 and had previously closed at $23.42.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,745 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

