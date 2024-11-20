Fiske plc (FKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Fiske’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fiske Stock Up 7.1 %
FKE stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Fiske has a twelve month low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.23.
About Fiske
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiske
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Tech Stock Bargains Offering Buy the Dip Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.