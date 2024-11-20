Fiske plc (FKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Fiske’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fiske Stock Up 7.1 %

FKE stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Fiske has a twelve month low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.23.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

