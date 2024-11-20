First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 239,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 383,220 shares.The stock last traded at $230.93 and had previously closed at $230.78.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $5,236,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

