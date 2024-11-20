First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.68. 10,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,030. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

