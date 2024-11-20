First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.65. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 2,306,565 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.31.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $2,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

