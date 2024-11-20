First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $413.98 and a 1-year high of $551.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.