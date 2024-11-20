First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $162.43 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

