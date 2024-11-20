First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $43.29 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

IBM opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

