First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $18.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

