First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $15.13 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,473,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

