Finning International (FTT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Finning International (TSE: FTT) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2024 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

11/14/2024 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

11/14/2024 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

11/14/2024 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$50.00.

11/14/2024 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

10/16/2024 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Finning International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 277,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.04 and a 1 year high of C$45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.