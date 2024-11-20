Financial Contrast: Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) vs. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Quince Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $28.19 billion 5.34 $6.72 billion $7.81 35.85 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($1.24) -1.43

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics. Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 13.00% 168.35% 11.18% Quince Therapeutics N/A -53.27% -22.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Amgen and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.5% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amgen and Quince Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 13 11 1 2.46 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 2 2 3.50

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $333.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Quince Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 380.23%. Given Quince Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quince Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Summary

Amgen beats Quince Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. It also markets other products, including Neulasta, MVASI, AMJEVITA/AMGEVITA, TEZSPIRE, Parsabiv, Aimovig, LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, TAVNEOS, RAVICTI, UPLIZNA and PROCYSBI. The company serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca plc for the development and commercialization of TEZSPIRE; Novartis Pharma AG to develop and commercialize Aimovig; UCB for the development and commercialization of EVENITY; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. for rocatinlimab development and commercialization; and BeiGene, Ltd. for oncology products expansion and development. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

