Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,419,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

