Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

