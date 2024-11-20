Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 326.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 144,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.