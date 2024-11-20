Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 18.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.06.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $644.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

