Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,827 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

