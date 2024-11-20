Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,089 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,089,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $72,797,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $50,338,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ANSYS by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,488,000 after purchasing an additional 89,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

