Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,805,000 after buying an additional 420,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 118.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 28.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PLD opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

