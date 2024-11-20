Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $49,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

