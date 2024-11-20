Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE FRX opened at C$5.69 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of C$155.68 million, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

