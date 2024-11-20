Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up about 3.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Federal Signal worth $56,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 615.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 24.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

