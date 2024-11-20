Fate Therapeutics (FATE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/19/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 11/18/2024 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/13/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 11/12/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
