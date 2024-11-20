Fate Therapeutics (FATE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/18/2024 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/12/2024 – Fate Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Get Fate Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.