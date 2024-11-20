Factorial Partners LLC Invests $834,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.