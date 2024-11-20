Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

