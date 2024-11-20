F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 424.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in F5 by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,999 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
F5 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $250.46.
F5 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,437.50. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $799,229 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FFIV
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F5
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.