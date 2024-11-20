EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 55828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

