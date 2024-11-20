EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,950 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Inspire 100 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

Inspire 100 ETF Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.