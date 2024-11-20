EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.76.

NFLX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $870.71. 1,487,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $743.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $890.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $372.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

