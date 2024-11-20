EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $287.27 and a 1-year high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

