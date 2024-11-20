EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $61,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VUG traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,476. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.73.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

