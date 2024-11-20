EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.82 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. 44,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,407. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

