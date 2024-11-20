EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.1% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 49,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.33. 336,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,368. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.75. The firm has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

