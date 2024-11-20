EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,331 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BIV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. 172,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,994. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

