European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 795 ($10.09) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.19), with a volume of 61648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 804 ($10.20).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 846.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 872.34.

European Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.99%.

About European Opportunities Trust

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

