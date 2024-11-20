EULAV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after acquiring an additional 520,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific stock opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $216.92 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

