EULAV Asset Management Has $20.78 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Exact Sciences worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

