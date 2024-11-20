EULAV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 108.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 122.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $170.31. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $151.31 and a one year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

