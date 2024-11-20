Etfidea LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Etfidea LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 113.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $432.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $349.07 and a 1-year high of $444.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.41 and a 200-day moving average of $407.48.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

