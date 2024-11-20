Etfidea LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Etfidea LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 85.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.